O-I Glass, Inc. $OI Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,238,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 729,191 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.03% of O-I Glass worth $97,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 36,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company's stock.

O-I Glass News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting O-I Glass this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts’ recent price targets remain above the stock’s current trading level, with five targets carrying a median of $13.00. O-I also disclosed a recent open-market purchase of 3,309 shares by a senior vice president, although the purchase is relatively small. O-I Glass Second-Quarter Results and Market Data

Analysts’ recent price targets remain above the stock’s current trading level, with five targets carrying a median of $13.00. O-I also disclosed a recent open-market purchase of 3,309 shares by a senior vice president, although the purchase is relatively small. Neutral Sentiment: Management scheduled an earnings conference call to discuss the quarter and provide additional operating commentary. Investors will likely focus on demand, pricing, cost controls, debt reduction and the outlook for the remainder of 2026. O-I Glass Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management scheduled an earnings conference call to discuss the quarter and provide additional operating commentary. Investors will likely focus on demand, pricing, cost controls, debt reduction and the outlook for the remainder of 2026. Negative Sentiment: O-I Glass reported adjusted earnings of $0.09 per share, missing the roughly $0.22–$0.24 analyst consensus by $0.13–$0.15. Earnings also dropped sharply from $0.53 per share in the comparable quarter last year. O-I Glass Earnings Miss Estimates

O-I Glass reported adjusted earnings of $0.09 per share, missing the roughly $0.22–$0.24 analyst consensus by $0.13–$0.15. Earnings also dropped sharply from $0.53 per share in the comparable quarter last year. Negative Sentiment: Revenue totaled $1.67 billion, slightly below the $1.68 billion estimate and down 2.2% year over year. The combination of declining sales and a substantial earnings miss suggests continued pressure on volumes, pricing or operating costs. O-I Glass Key Earnings Metrics

Revenue totaled $1.67 billion, slightly below the $1.68 billion estimate and down 2.2% year over year. The combination of declining sales and a substantial earnings miss suggests continued pressure on volumes, pricing or operating costs. Negative Sentiment: The stock is trading near its 52-week low and below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. O-I’s elevated debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35 and weak quick ratio of 0.73 may further amplify concerns about financial flexibility after the disappointing quarter.

Insider Activity

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams purchased 2,774 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 235,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,789.12. The trade was a 1.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randolph L. Burns purchased 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president owned 133,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,248,246.24. This represents a 8.95% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 17,083 shares of company stock worth $157,312 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.57.

Get Our Latest Report on OI

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 18.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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