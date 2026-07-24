Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $562,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,149,641,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,111,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 917.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company's stock worth $1,170,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,449.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,272,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $937,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,364 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research lowered Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $123.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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