Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases Shares of 15,000 Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Flowserve by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Flowserve from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLS

Flowserve Stock Up 7.8%

Flowserve stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company's 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average is $72.31. Flowserve Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.19%. Flowserve's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowserve's payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Flowserve News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Flowserve this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up multiple 2027 quarterly EPS estimates and raised its FY2027 view to $4.53, signaling modestly better forward profitability expectations for Flowserve. MarketBeat FLS page

Zacks Research nudged up multiple 2027 quarterly EPS estimates and raised its FY2027 view to $4.53, signaling modestly better forward profitability expectations for Flowserve. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a separate piece highlighting Flowserve as a long‑term growth stock, which can bolster investor confidence in the company’s secular outlook. Why Flowserve is a Top Growth Stock

Zacks published a separate piece highlighting Flowserve as a long‑term growth stock, which can bolster investor confidence in the company’s secular outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent reported results showed an EPS beat and company guidance that supports mid‑single‑digit forward EPS targets, reinforcing the rationale behind the analyst estimate upgrades. Company / analyst context

Recent reported results showed an EPS beat and company guidance that supports mid‑single‑digit forward EPS targets, reinforcing the rationale behind the analyst estimate upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: The Globe and Mail ran a rating‑update story on Flowserve; media coverage can amplify the analyst actions but doesn’t, by itself, change fundamentals. Globe and Mail story

The Globe and Mail ran a rating‑update story on Flowserve; media coverage can amplify the analyst actions but doesn’t, by itself, change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded Flowserve from "strong‑buy" to "hold," which may cap upside or reduce momentum among some buy‑side holders despite the modest estimate increases. Zacks.com

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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