Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 68.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $227.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $333.90 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $284.16 and its 200-day moving average is $225.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.88 and a twelve month high of $338.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $475,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 107,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,636,402.48. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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