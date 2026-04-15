Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires New Position in TAT Technologies Ltd. $TATT

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,983 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.21% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TAT Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TAT Technologies by 470.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TAT Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TATT shares. Wall Street Zen cut TAT Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TAT Technologies from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAT Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.29.

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TAT Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TATT opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.37 million, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 9.45%.The company had revenue of $46.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.04 million.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

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