Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 102,207 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,074 shares of the company's stock after selling 102,207 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC's holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $172,312,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $98,944,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748,812 shares of the company's stock worth $136,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,664 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,750,018 shares of the company's stock worth $245,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,584,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $79.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.73.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a net margin of 7.88%.The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,190.25. The trade was a 37.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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