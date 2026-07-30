Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $18.96 Million Stock Holdings in Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom S.A. $TEO

Oaktree Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom S.A. (NYSE:TEO - Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,622,244 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 725,264 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.38% of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom worth $18,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $7,629,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom during the third quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,009,244 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 339,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,969,000.

Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Stock Down 0.3%

Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.35. Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom

In related news, Director Alejandro Alberto Urricelqui bought 38,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $522,292.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 399,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,363,243.64. This represents a 10.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from $8.60 to $9.20 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom

Telecom Argentina Stet - France Telecom Company Profile

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom NYSE: TEO is an integrated telecommunications provider based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Originally formed through the 1990 privatization of the state-owned Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (ENTel), the company was initially backed by Italian state carrier STET and French operator France Télécom. Since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TEO, Telecom Argentina has evolved into one of the country's principal communications groups, offering a comprehensive portfolio of voice and data services.

The company's core business activities span fixed-line telephony, mobile services, broadband internet and digital television.

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