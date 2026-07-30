Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 886,465 YPF Sociedad Anónima $YPF

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 886,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $40,972,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of YPF Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 488.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. Wall Street Zen raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other YPF Sociedad Anónima news, CEO Horacio Daniel Marin bought 2,840 shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,634.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 92,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,145.55. The trade was a 3.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matias Osvaldo Farina bought 8,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.22 per share, with a total value of $401,327.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 55,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,518,166.14. This trade represents a 18.96% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,792 shares of company stock worth $537,153.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima NYSE: YPF is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state‐owned oil company.

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