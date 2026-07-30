Oaktree Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Oaktree Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,188,995 shares of the bank's stock after selling 1,633,752 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco makes up about 1.3% of Oaktree Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Itau Unibanco worth $102,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,895 shares of the bank's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 40,777 shares of the bank's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the bank's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the bank's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,445 shares of the bank's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itau Unibanco

In other Itau Unibanco news, insider Vanzo Carlos Orestes sold 60,000 shares of Itau Unibanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,008,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,035.36. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itau Unibanco Stock Down 1.7%

ITUB opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 27.27%.The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Itau Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Itau Unibanco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Itau Unibanco

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco SA NYSE: ITUB is a Brazilian banking and financial services conglomerate headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed by the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco in 2008 and is one of the largest private-sector banks in Brazil and among the leading banks in Latin America. Itaú Unibanco is publicly listed in Brazil and maintains an international listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and wholesale banking.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB - Free Report).

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