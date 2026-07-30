Oaktree Capital Management LP Sells 75,641 Shares of Ternium S.A. $TX

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 582,924 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 75,641 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Ternium worth $23,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ternium by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company's stock.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

Ternium (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Ternium had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ternium from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium to an "outperform" rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ternium

About Ternium

Ternium SA NYSE: TX is a leading vertically integrated steel producer with operations across the Americas. The company manufactures a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot‐rolled and cold‐rolled coils, galvanized and tin-coated sheets, plates, rebars, wire rods, bars and structural sections. These products serve diverse end markets such as automotive, construction, energy, industrial machinery, home appliances and packaging.

Established in 2005 through the consolidation of steel assets in Argentina and Mexico, Ternium has grown to operate major production facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Central America and the United States.

See Also

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