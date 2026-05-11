Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Stock Holdings Lifted by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,368 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $23,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,042 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 787,586 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $32,386,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539,035 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $65,224,000 after purchasing an additional 83,263 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $53.03 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Occidental Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Occidental Petroleum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental's operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

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