Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII Position Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048,210 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 173,579 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.05% of Oceaneering International worth $37,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OII. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,147 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $297,279,000 after buying an additional 187,707 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,489,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 6,782.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,526 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 100,220 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 83,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company's stock.

Get OII alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In related news, SVP Earl Childress sold 12,701 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $593,263.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,068,537.96. This trade represents a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $143,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 134,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,653.36. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 21,901 shares of company stock worth $985,554 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oceaneering International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oceaneering International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OII

Oceaneering International Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.15.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oceaneering International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oceaneering International wasn't on the list.

While Oceaneering International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here