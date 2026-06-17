OCO Capital Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 12.5% of OCO Capital Partners L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OCO Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.08% of Apollo Global Management worth $65,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,278,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $474,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,419,652 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,319,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,545 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2,560.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,404,576 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $203,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,778 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 879.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,349 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $109,055,000 after purchasing an additional 676,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 996,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $132,834,000 after purchasing an additional 381,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.23.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $138.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.06. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Apollo Global Management's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.31%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Further Reading

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