OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $15,780,919,000 after buying an additional 771,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $4,134,174,000 after buying an additional 673,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,620,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $3,935,630,000 after buying an additional 495,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,455,911,000 after acquiring an additional 308,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,211,975,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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