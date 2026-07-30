Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Buys 9,585 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,514,662,000 after purchasing an additional 313,773 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,902,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,832,708,000 after buying an additional 966,926 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,070,393,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,629,524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,622,426,000 after buying an additional 556,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.7%

TSM opened at $373.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $427.21 and a 200-day moving average of $383.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.70 and a 1-year high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shyue-Shyh Lin bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.71 per share, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 28,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,027,169.99. This represents a 7.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,857 shares of company stock worth $1,099,124. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $496.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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