Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Cuts Stock Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas decreased its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Jabil were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 336,356 shares of the technology company's stock worth $76,696,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 386.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $7,061,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,903 shares of the technology company's stock worth $51,282,000 after acquiring an additional 191,956 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Up 7.3%

JBL stock opened at $308.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $428.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,849,920. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 price target on Jabil and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.67.

View Our Latest Report on JBL

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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