Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Has $10.19 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 1,178.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,339 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 79,584 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Datadog were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $469,461,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,964.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Datadog Trading Up 5.3%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $264.07 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $244.01 and its 200-day moving average is $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $278.70. The firm has a market cap of $94.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.93, a P/E/G ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog and Cloudaware announced a partnership to bring Cloudaware LogSight to the Datadog Marketplace. The integration is designed to identify cloud services that are not sending logs to Datadog, potentially increasing log-management usage and strengthening Datadog’s observability platform. Cloudaware and Datadog partnership

Datadog and Cloudaware announced a partnership to bring Cloudaware LogSight to the Datadog Marketplace. The integration is designed to identify cloud services that are not sending logs to Datadog, potentially increasing log-management usage and strengthening Datadog’s observability platform. Positive Sentiment: The company’s growing mix of multi-year contracts increased remaining performance obligations by 51% to $3.48 billion. Investors view the larger backlog as evidence of stronger revenue predictability and support for Datadog’s higher fiscal 2026 outlook. Datadog multi-year contracts

The company’s growing mix of multi-year contracts increased remaining performance obligations by 51% to $3.48 billion. Investors view the larger backlog as evidence of stronger revenue predictability and support for Datadog’s higher fiscal 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Optimism is building ahead of Datadog’s August 6 earnings release. The latest quarter showed 32% year-over-year revenue growth to approximately $1.01 billion, while earnings exceeded expectations and management raised its full-year 2026 outlook. Analysts have cited durable cloud and AI-related demand, with BTIG raising its price target to $289 from $255 and maintaining a Buy rating. BTIG Datadog price target

Optimism is building ahead of Datadog’s August 6 earnings release. The latest quarter showed 32% year-over-year revenue growth to approximately $1.01 billion, while earnings exceeded expectations and management raised its full-year 2026 outlook. Analysts have cited durable cloud and AI-related demand, with BTIG raising its price target to from $255 and maintaining a Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning is mixed: 555 investors added shares in the latest quarter, compared with 498 that reduced holdings. BlackRock and Citadel made notable additions, while FMR, T. Rowe Price and Massachusetts Financial Services reduced positions. This suggests continued interest but limited consensus.

Institutional positioning is mixed: 555 investors added shares in the latest quarter, compared with 498 that reduced holdings. BlackRock and Citadel made notable additions, while FMR, T. Rowe Price and Massachusetts Financial Services reduced positions. This suggests continued interest but limited consensus. Negative Sentiment: Insiders have reported extensive selling, including recent transactions by CEO Olivier Pomel, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc and Director Amit Agarwal. The sales were conducted under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their value as discretionary bearish signals, but they may still weigh on sentiment given DDOG’s sharp rally and elevated valuation.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Datadog from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 target price on Datadog in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $14,612,847.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at $144,011,846.55. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $29,853,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,883.30. This represents a 75.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,486,587 shares of company stock worth $342,962,652. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here