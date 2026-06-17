Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Has $255.61 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,537 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 214,762 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 9.6% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in NVIDIA were worth $255,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $207.41 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.03 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,319,457 shares of company stock worth $277,398,643 in the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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