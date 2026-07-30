Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Invests $30.30 Million in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,302,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services comprises about 1.2% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas owned 0.95% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $89,845,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 378,174.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,782,745 shares of the company's stock worth $80,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,745 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 29,305.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,310,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,157 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 3,248,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,973,000 after acquiring an additional 825,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,720,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,879,000 after acquiring an additional 788,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Saar Dotan sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $287,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 90,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,315.37. This represents a 10.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,537,310. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. NYSE: ZIM is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.

Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.

See Also

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