Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Purchases 38,320 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 362.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,880 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas owned about 0.08% of Generac worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Generac by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 69,139 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Generac by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 433,016 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $84,581,000 after acquiring an additional 275,506 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $211,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 1,204.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Generac by 22.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,791 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 564,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,653,231.04. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,651,443 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Generac News

Here are the key news stories impacting Generac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Generac reported adjusted EPS of $2.91 , well above the roughly $1.95–$2.01 analyst consensus and up from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue increased 10.3% year over year to $1.17 billion. Generac Holdings Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Generac reported adjusted EPS of , well above the roughly $1.95–$2.01 analyst consensus and up from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue increased 10.3% year over year to $1.17 billion. Positive Sentiment: Commercial and industrial sales grew approximately 29% to $556 million, with management raising expected C&I growth to the low-30% range. Increasing demand from AI and data-center infrastructure is driving orders beyond Generac’s traditional residential power business. Generac Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Commercial and industrial sales grew approximately 29% to $556 million, with management raising expected C&I growth to the low-30% range. Increasing demand from AI and data-center infrastructure is driving orders beyond Generac’s traditional residential power business. Positive Sentiment: The data-center backlog has reached about $1.6 billion . Two hyperscaler supply agreements reportedly provide roughly $700 million or more of 2027 delivery opportunities, improving revenue visibility and supporting significant 2027 growth. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The data-center backlog has reached about . Two hyperscaler supply agreements reportedly provide roughly $700 million or more of 2027 delivery opportunities, improving revenue visibility and supporting significant 2027 growth. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded sharply, and Generac reaffirmed its 2026 revenue outlook while targeting a 20%–21% adjusted EBITDA margin. Capacity investments are intended to triple large-generator assembly and packaging capability over the next 12–18 months. Generac Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded sharply, and Generac reaffirmed its 2026 revenue outlook while targeting a 20%–21% adjusted EBITDA margin. Capacity investments are intended to triple large-generator assembly and packaging capability over the next 12–18 months. Neutral Sentiment: Management said residential sales declined about 2% as outage activity remained below historical norms and solar-storage demand stayed soft. Commercial growth is currently offsetting this weakness, but the residential recovery remains uncertain.

Management said residential sales declined about 2% as outage activity remained below historical norms and solar-storage demand stayed soft. Commercial growth is currently offsetting this weakness, but the residential recovery remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $1.17 billion fell slightly short of the $1.18 billion consensus. In addition, a roughly $71 million tariff refund contributed materially to the earnings beat, creating concern that reported margins and EPS may not be fully recurring.

Generac Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Generac stock opened at $194.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.80 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Generac from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Generac from $228.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $286.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Generac

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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