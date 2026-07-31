Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Sells 18,390 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 18,390 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in HubSpot were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker's stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,754 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,076 shares of the software maker's stock worth $209,335,000 after acquiring an additional 97,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $225.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $381.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $307.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 1,295,400 shares in the company, valued at $234,946,698. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 1,313 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,021.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,838 shares in the company, valued at $540,411.96. The trade was a 86.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 26,415 shares valued at $5,533,379. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $233.11 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.63 and a 52 week high of $541.53. The company's 50 day moving average price is $203.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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