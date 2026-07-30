Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Sells 33,631 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,223 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,631 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up about 1.2% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $29,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company's stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 752.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 65,783 shares of the company's stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,777,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $273.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.45 and a twelve month high of $295.28. The company's fifty day moving average is $269.06 and its 200 day moving average is $251.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.Howmet Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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