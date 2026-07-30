Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Sells 35,007 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,278 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 35,007 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Danaher were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $236.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of DHR opened at $196.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $160.93 and a 12 month high of $242.80. The firm's 50 day moving average is $187.44 and its 200-day moving average is $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is 28.42%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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