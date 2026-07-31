Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Sells 36,482 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 36,482 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,440,149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,521,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,316,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,850,544,000 after purchasing an additional 763,063 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,317,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 520.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,195 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $149,291,000 after buying an additional 319,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company's stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3%

VRTX stock opened at $481.70 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $533.67. The firm has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The business's 50-day moving average price is $469.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 35.51%.The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $607.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $612.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $577.00 to $572.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $559.61.

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Key Vertex Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertex’s planned $10 billion acquisition of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals would add endocrine assets and broaden its growth pipeline beyond cystic fibrosis. The deal also highlights Vertex’s willingness to use its strong cash-generation profile to pursue new growth opportunities. Vertex Just Paid $10 Billion for Crinetics

Vertex’s planned $10 billion acquisition of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals would add endocrine assets and broaden its growth pipeline beyond cystic fibrosis. The deal also highlights Vertex’s willingness to use its strong cash-generation profile to pursue new growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Vertex and AbCellera announced a collaboration to discover, develop, manufacture and commercialize multispecific T-cell engagers for autoimmune diseases and other conditions. Vertex will fund the research and retain commercialization rights, potentially expanding its long-term pipeline into new therapeutic areas. AbCellera, Vertex partner on next-gen T-cell engagers

Vertex and AbCellera announced a collaboration to discover, develop, manufacture and commercialize multispecific T-cell engagers for autoimmune diseases and other conditions. Vertex will fund the research and retain commercialization rights, potentially expanding its long-term pipeline into new therapeutic areas. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its Vertex EPS forecast to $16.95 for fiscal 2026 and $19.26 for fiscal 2027. The 2027 estimate is above the broader consensus of $17.01 for the current year, indicating improving analyst expectations.

Erste Group Bank raised its Vertex EPS forecast to $16.95 for fiscal 2026 and $19.26 for fiscal 2027. The 2027 estimate is above the broader consensus of $17.01 for the current year, indicating improving analyst expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. However, valuation opinions remain divided: discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests upside, while market-based multiples appear closer to fair value after the shares’ strong longer-term performance. Vertex Receives Moderate Buy Recommendation

Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. However, valuation opinions remain divided: discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests upside, while market-based multiples appear closer to fair value after the shares’ strong longer-term performance. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also focused on Vertex’s second-quarter 2026 results. Pre-earnings coverage is emphasizing operating metrics and pipeline progress, but no new quarterly results were reported in these articles, leaving near-term direction dependent on the upcoming release.

Investors are also focused on Vertex’s second-quarter 2026 results. Pre-earnings coverage is emphasizing operating metrics and pipeline progress, but no new quarterly results were reported in these articles, leaving near-term direction dependent on the upcoming release. Negative Sentiment: The Crinetics acquisition represents a substantial financial commitment and could pressure Vertex’s valuation if integration is difficult, development costs rise or the acquired pipeline fails to produce meaningful revenue. This appears to be the principal source of caution behind the recent weakness.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $287,570.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 15,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,102.50. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Duncan Mckechnie sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.00, for a total transaction of $799,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,709,519. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,238,744 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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