Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Sells 59,819 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the company's stock after selling 59,819 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Zscaler were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $148.39 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.63 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average of $154.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.14, a P/E/G ratio of 88.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,204,942.22. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,817 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $345,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,187,696.40. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 16,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FBN Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $178.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $214.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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