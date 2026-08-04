OGE Energy Corporation $OGE Stock Holdings Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,032 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 46,280 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of OGE Energy worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 111.3% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 618.3% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 14,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in OGE Energy by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $352,339.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,573,621.09. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on OGE

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $782.73 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 14.44%.OGE Energy's revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. OGE Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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