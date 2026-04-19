Oklo Inc. $OKLO Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 109.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,237 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 180,377 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Oklo worth $24,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Oklo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Oklo by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,902 shares of the company's stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Oklo by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,878 shares of the company's stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. FFG Partners LLC grew its position in Oklo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 93,037 shares of the company's stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,967,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oklo Trading Up 4.2%
OKLO opened at $66.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 0.93. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $193.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22.
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Oklo
In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $3,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 691,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,749,533.25. This trade represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 16,342 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $834,749.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,717,288.64. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 818,766 shares of company stock valued at $50,855,915. Insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.
Trending Headlines about Oklo
Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board and management overhaul signals push to scale commercial and space ambitions — Oklo added four directors with deep nuclear/industrial experience, named a Lead Independent Director and shifted its CTO into a senior technical advisory role, a corporate governance move investors view as de‑risking execution and enabling faster commercialization. Oklo (OKLO) Is Up 34.5% After Board Overhaul And Space Nuclear Policy Spotlight - Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. space nuclear policy creates a clear multi‑year demand signal — A White House initiative outlining an in‑orbit demo by 2028 and a lunar surface target by 2030 has refocused traders on timeline catalysts (potential contracts, technology supply for space reactors) rather than near‑term fundamentals. That policy momentum is being credited with renewed buying interest. Why Is Oklo Stock Up Today? Space Nuclear Theme Gains Steam
- Positive Sentiment: Sector rally lifts shares — Small modular reactor and other nuclear names have posted back‑to‑back rallies (NuScale, Nano Nuclear, Centrus), producing momentum flows into Oklo as part of the thematic trade. NuScale Powers Up 11%, Oklo Climbs 6%, Nano Nuclear Rises 5% as the Nuclear Sector Posts Back-to-Back Rallies
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership and program expansion headlines reinforce growth narrative — Media reports tie Oklo to broader space nuclear supplier conversations and note partnership expansion, reinforcing expectations that Oklo could participate in off‑planet reactor supply chains. Oklo (OKLO) Stock Climbs 8% Following Space Nuclear Program and Partnership Expansion
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO interviews and media coverage are amplifying the narrative but add limited new detail — CEO Jacob DeWitte discussed Oklo’s space ambitions on TV, supporting the story but not announcing contracts or timelines beyond policy signals. Oklo CEO weighs in on nuclear energy aspirations in space
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/earnings check — Recent commentary notes OKLO has risen since its last earnings report but asks whether momentum can continue absent concrete revenue catalysts; this frames current moves as sentiment‑driven. Oklo Inc. (OKLO) Up 11.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term fundamentals remain weak — Oklo recently missed quarterly EPS estimates and analysts expect significant negative EPS for the year, meaning current gains are driven more by policy/catalyst expectations than by improving earnings — a risk if policy timelines slip or contracts don’t materialize.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.30.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oklo
Oklo Profile
(Free Report
)
Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.
The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.
See Also
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