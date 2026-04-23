OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,253 shares of the company's stock after selling 140,794 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,644,024 shares of the company's stock worth $191,960,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company's stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 622,054 shares of the company's stock worth $72,587,000 after acquiring an additional 63,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $129.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $221.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Citigroup's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Citigroup's payout ratio is 29.74%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 92,318 shares of company stock worth $10,764,814 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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