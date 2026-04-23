OLD National Bancorp IN Has $19.20 Million Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,854 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Danaher were worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Danaher Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $177.71 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $197.17 and its 200-day moving average is $214.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.03 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The company has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Danaher's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus set a $265.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $242.45.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

Key Stories Impacting Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat and slight full‑year EPS raise: Danaher reported $2.06 non‑GAAP EPS (ahead of estimates) and nudged FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range that was only modestly higher, supporting the view of durable profitability. Read More.

Q1 EPS beat and slight full‑year EPS raise: Danaher reported $2.06 non‑GAAP EPS (ahead of estimates) and nudged FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range that was only modestly higher, supporting the view of durable profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support from Evercore: Evercore raised its price target (to $232) and maintained an outperform stance, providing some buy‑side reinforcement amid the downdraft. Read More.

Analyst support from Evercore: Evercore raised its price target (to $232) and maintained an outperform stance, providing some buy‑side reinforcement amid the downdraft. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Large euro‑note offering announced: Danaher priced ~€3.0B net of proceeds in four tranches (2028–2038 maturities). The deal boosts liquidity but increases gross debt on the balance sheet while funding corporate needs (including M&A). Read More.

Large euro‑note offering announced: Danaher priced ~€3.0B net of proceeds in four tranches (2028–2038 maturities). The deal boosts liquidity but increases gross debt on the balance sheet while funding corporate needs (including M&A). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Bioprocessing strength vs. mixed start: Management highlighted bioprocessing momentum and acquisition strategy, which helped headline growth, but the quarter showed mixed signals across segments. Read More.

Bioprocessing strength vs. mixed start: Management highlighted bioprocessing momentum and acquisition strategy, which helped headline growth, but the quarter showed mixed signals across segments. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and Diagnostics softness: Revenue rose ~3.7% Y/Y but missed consensus; core revenue growth was modest and Diagnostics saw weakness (lighter respiratory season at Cepheid), which worried investors despite the EPS beat. Read More.

Revenue miss and Diagnostics softness: Revenue rose ~3.7% Y/Y but missed consensus; core revenue growth was modest and Diagnostics saw weakness (lighter respiratory season at Cepheid), which worried investors despite the EPS beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price‑target cuts: Several firms trimmed targets (JPMorgan, UBS, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen among others), which can prompt headline selling and reduce near‑term upside expectations. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Multiple price‑target cuts: Several firms trimmed targets (JPMorgan, UBS, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen among others), which can prompt headline selling and reduce near‑term upside expectations. Read More. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market concern about Masimo deal & capital allocation: Commentators flagged near‑term uncertainty around integration, capital allocation and how incremental spending/financing (including the euro notes) will affect returns, adding to investor caution. Read More.

Market concern about Masimo deal & capital allocation: Commentators flagged near‑term uncertainty around integration, capital allocation and how incremental spending/financing (including the euro notes) will affect returns, adding to investor caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling & repositioning by institutions: Reports of recent insider sales and large institutional rebalancing were cited in market coverage, which may have amplified downward pressure. Read More.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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