OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 455,779 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,667 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 455,779 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in AT&T were worth $21,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,181,977,000. Amundi grew its stake in AT&T by 67.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,094,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in AT&T by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 11,891,778 shares of the technology company's stock worth $295,392,000 after buying an additional 10,241,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,249,109,000 after buying an additional 8,314,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,155,597 shares of the technology company's stock worth $624,865,000 after buying an additional 8,297,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer cut AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Trading Up 0.3%

T opened at $22.43 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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