OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 5,805 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,443,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3,164.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,192,927 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $333,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,389 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $232,924,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 337.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,053,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $238,589,000 after acquiring an additional 812,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,198,764 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $335,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $386.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.39 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.73.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

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About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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