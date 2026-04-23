OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 8,536 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,796 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,536 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 62.67%.

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

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Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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