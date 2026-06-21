Old North State Trust LLC Acquires New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,005 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,620,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 119,263 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 39,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $15,938,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,184,537.92. This represents a 36.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $13,809,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,010,044.08. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,476,318 shares of company stock worth $1,490,167,546. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $410.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.62. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citic Securities upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s AI server and rack-scale infrastructure business continues to gain traction, with reports of major shipments and strong demand supporting the growth narrative.

Dell’s AI server and rack-scale infrastructure business continues to gain traction, with reports of major shipments and strong demand supporting the growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to view Dell as a top AI and enterprise infrastructure play, reinforcing investor interest in the stock.

Market commentary continues to view Dell as a top AI and enterprise infrastructure play, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Michael Dell’s rising wealth underscores how strongly the shares have performed and helped keep sentiment upbeat.

Coverage noting Michael Dell’s rising wealth underscores how strongly the shares have performed and helped keep sentiment upbeat. Neutral Sentiment: Dell’s newly announced quarterly dividend supports the stock’s income profile, but it is not the main driver of the move.

Dell’s newly announced quarterly dividend supports the stock’s income profile, but it is not the main driver of the move. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by executives and directors may create some near-term caution around valuation and sentiment.

Recent insider selling by executives and directors may create some near-term caution around valuation and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Some investors are questioning whether Dell’s premium valuation leaves less room for upside after a sharp run.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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