Old North State Trust LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,157.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,082 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 927.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 685.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,068,882,000 after buying an additional 75,107,069 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Evercore started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $77.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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