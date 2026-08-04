OLD Republic International Corp Invests $11.64 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $339.74 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $338.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company's fifty day moving average price is $332.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

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About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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