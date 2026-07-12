Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI Stock Holdings Increased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,350 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.06% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 301.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,008,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,272. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.29 and a 52-week high of $141.74. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's 50 day moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average is $95.23.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $658.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.65 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 9.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $129.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

See Also

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