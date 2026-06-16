OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 1,106,499 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526,179 shares of the footwear maker's stock after acquiring an additional 1,106,499 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.1% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.17% of NIKE worth $160,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,067 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,161 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 191,268 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $803,439.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,681.94. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $173,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,893.48. This trade represents a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NKE stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.35 and a 1-year high of $80.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.NIKE's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded NIKE from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Williams Trading reduced their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $45.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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