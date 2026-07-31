OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 144 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.4% during the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $306.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Krystal Biotech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.0%

KRYS opened at $366.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.86 and a 200-day moving average of $295.96. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.50 and a 12-month high of $382.54.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%. On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Krystal Biotech news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total transaction of $347,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $347,270. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total value of $7,702,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,378,155 shares in the company, valued at $424,623,337.05. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $8,243,923. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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