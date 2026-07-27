OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $2,211,975,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15,998.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,779,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $603,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,502 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $620,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,391,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $739,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $154.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.78 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $157.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.55. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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