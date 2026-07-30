OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Holdings in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 177.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,718 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Tutor Perini by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 74.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Tutor Perini from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tutor Perini has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.50.

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Tutor Perini Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of TPC opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average of $78.73.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Tutor Perini's dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $1,318,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 149,410 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,537.60. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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