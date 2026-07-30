OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 23,200 Shares of Etsy Inc $ETSY

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NYSE:ETSY - Free Report) by 558.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,358 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Etsy were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in Etsy by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company's stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.83. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $87.26.

More Etsy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $1,487,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 441,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,830,464.31. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Josh Silverman sold 134,730 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $9,281,549.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 130,694 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,509.66. This represents a 50.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 622,500 shares of company stock worth $44,791,414. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley Financial cut shares of Etsy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Etsy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $75.36.

View Our Latest Report on ETSY

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

Further Reading

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