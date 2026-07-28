OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 51,530 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,834 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 51,530 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 275,943 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,776 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $106,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 45,014 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alphabet Trading Up 2.3%

GOOG opened at $326.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's 50 day moving average is $359.30 and its 200-day moving average is $337.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.70 and a 1-year high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.53 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,941.03. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet reported a strong second quarter, with revenue up 24% year over year to $119.8 billion and earnings of $9.11 per share, well above estimates. Google Cloud growth, reported at approximately 82%, and continued strength in Search and YouTube reinforced the company’s AI monetization story. Alphabet Stock Is Gaining Monday: What's Going On?

Alphabet reported a strong second quarter, with revenue up 24% year over year to $119.8 billion and earnings of $9.11 per share, well above estimates. Google Cloud growth, reported at approximately 82%, and continued strength in Search and YouTube reinforced the company’s AI monetization story. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and portfolio managers largely continue to support Alphabet’s long-term outlook. Bullish arguments point to enterprise AI adoption, a roughly $514 billion Cloud backlog, improving Cloud margins and early evidence that AI features can strengthen Search and other services. Berkshire Hathaway’s substantial Alphabet position also provides a notable vote of confidence. Alphabet Q2 Strength Reinforces the Bullish Case

Analysts and portfolio managers largely continue to support Alphabet’s long-term outlook. Bullish arguments point to enterprise AI adoption, a roughly $514 billion Cloud backlog, improving Cloud margins and early evidence that AI features can strengthen Search and other services. Berkshire Hathaway’s substantial Alphabet position also provides a notable vote of confidence. Positive Sentiment: YouTube reached a multiyear agreement with NBCUniversal to include Peacock content for U.S. YouTube Premium subscribers beginning in 2027. The deal could improve subscription value, engagement and YouTube’s competitive position in streaming. NBCUniversal and YouTube Ink Peacock Deal

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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