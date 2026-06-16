OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 772,759 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 732.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,235 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 772,759 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $134,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 187.5% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.31. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citic Securities decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $85.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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