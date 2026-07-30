OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 258.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,609 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $282.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.86 and a 200 day moving average of $239.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $199.05 and a one year high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $284.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.00.

View Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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