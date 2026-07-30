OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China $YUMC

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 211.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,705 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Yum China were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yum China from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on YUMC

Yum China Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of YUMC opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. Yum China has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87. Yum China had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.83%.The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Yum China's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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