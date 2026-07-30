OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $1.77 Million Stake in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 238.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,937 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Domino's Pizza by 5.1% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Novem Group raised its stake in Domino's Pizza by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $574.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $400.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $402.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino's Pizza Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $360.00 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $313.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $282.00 and a 1 year high of $477.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is 45.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 12,430 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.04, for a total transaction of $4,002,957.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,011,718.08. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 10,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.83, for a total value of $3,589,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,829 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,948.07. This trade represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,742 shares of company stock worth $8,041,746. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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