OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Lowers Stake in Block, Inc. $XYZ

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,598 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 127,116 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Block were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Block by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 39,281 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,651 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Block by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 833,124 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,228,000 after buying an additional 64,674 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Block by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,223,824 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,749,000 after buying an additional 82,446 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth about $3,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company's stock.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $67.31. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $84.08.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $493,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,631,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $134,156,071.84. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,467,840.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 557,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,612,320. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 347,300 shares of company stock valued at $26,657,536 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Clear Str upgraded Block to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XYZ

Block Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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