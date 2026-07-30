OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 29,800 Scholastic Corporation $SCHL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Scholastic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Scholastic alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 31.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP grew its stake in Scholastic by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 40,079 shares of the company's stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Scholastic by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Scholastic by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company's stock.

Scholastic Stock Up 1.0%

SCHL stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $892.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Scholastic Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $48.07. The company's 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $517.06 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Scholastic Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Scholastic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Scholastic's payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHL shares. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Scholastic from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Scholastic from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Scholastic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Scholastic

Key Stories Impacting Scholastic

Here are the key news stories impacting Scholastic this week:

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation NASDAQ: SCHL is a global company dedicated to children's publishing, education technology and distribution services. The company's core business encompasses three primary segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Technology, and International operations. Through its publishing arm, Scholastic produces and distributes a wide range of children's books, novels, nonfiction titles and classroom magazines under well-known imprints such as Scholastic Press, Graphix and Chicken House.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Scholastic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Scholastic wasn't on the list.

While Scholastic currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here