OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Position in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,305 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.12% of Progyny worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progyny by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Progyny by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Stock Up 2.0%

PGNY stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $326.46 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company's revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Progyny declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Progyny from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Progyny from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Progyny

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In related news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $137,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,856.82. This trade represents a 37.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 2,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $64,183.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 74,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,544. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,916 shares of company stock valued at $939,875. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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