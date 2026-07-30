OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Medpace were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Medpace alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 89.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company's stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 832 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 386.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 140,959 shares of the company's stock worth $67,687,000 after purchasing an additional 112,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 81.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company's stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $585.49 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $373.00 and a one year high of $677.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.51 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 110.15% and a net margin of 17.67%.The business's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners set a $620.00 price target on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Medpace from $419.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medpace from $462.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $600.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $584.18.

View Our Latest Report on MEDP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 62,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,790,400. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,087 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,054. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medpace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medpace wasn't on the list.

While Medpace currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here